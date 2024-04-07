In the Orenburg region on Sunday, April 7, rescuers evacuated several husky dogs from a flooded kennel.

The animals were taken by boat to a safe place, where they were met by caring local residents. The dogs were not injured and are in satisfactory condition, although they were somewhat frightened.

While rescuers carried them out of the boats onto land, the huskies behaved calmly.

Earlier that day, Orenburg authorities reported that over the past 24 hours, the water level in the Ural River near Orenburg has increased by 28 cm. Operational services are working around the clock. 172 people, 78 pieces of equipment, 11 watercraft from the regional department of the Ministry of Emergency Situations, the city administration and other organizations, as well as law enforcement officers and doctors are involved in rescue operations.

Also on Sunday, Izvestia visited one of the temporary accommodation centers (TAP), located on the premises of school No. 11, where evacuees from the flooded Orsk in the Orenburg region were brought. In the gym, young people were placed on mattresses, and older people were placed on beds. Seats have been prepared in the assembly hall for people with limited mobility. In addition, there is a mother and child room. The youngest child admitted to this TAP is nine months old.

A dam break in Orsk occurred on the evening of April 5. Rescuers immediately began evacuating people. The governor of the Orenburg region, Pasler, said at night that all the necessary forces were working in Orsk to help the population and eliminate the consequences of a dam break. There are 12 temporary temporary detention centers in Orsk. The authorities will increase their number if necessary. It is known that more than 1.1 thousand people in the city have already been evacuated after the dam broke.

The next morning, the mayor of the city, Vasily Kozupitsa, reported that one of the breaks had been repaired, but the Old Town microdistrict was half flooded and would be seriously damaged by this.

At the moment, more than 150 settlements are cut off due to flood waters in the Orenburg region. It was also reported that 6,132 residential buildings and 9,643 household plots were flooded.

Based on the incident, a criminal case was opened for negligence and violation of construction safety rules (part 1 of article 216 “Violation of safety rules during construction work”, part 1 of article 293 “Negligence”). On behalf of Russian President Vladimir Putin, the head of the Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations, Alexander Kurenkov, flew to the region to monitor and coordinate the work of rescuers.