Rescuers eliminated open burning in Korolyov. This was reported on June 25 by the Ministry of Emergency Situations.

It is noted that the fire was localized at 22:17 on an area of ​​40 sq.m. The fire was put out at 22:45. The Ministry of Emergency Situations also confirmed the information about two dead.

Earlier that day, the Main Directorate of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Russia for the Moscow Region reported a fire in Korolev. Previously, the fire was located on the 13th floor. Special services are now working at the scene.

Later, the Izvestia source reported two dead. According to preliminary data, a resident of the high-rise building and a firefighter died. The press service of the Main Directorate of the Ministry of Emergency Situations for the Moscow Region added that there were victims. Also, 10 people have been evacuated so far.

At the disposal of Izvestia, footage from the fire in Korolev appeared. They capture the moment of death of a man who fell into a fire trap.

The cause of the fire in a residential building in Korolev, according to the preliminary version, could be arson, a source in emergency services told Izvestia.

According to the press service of the Main Investigative Directorate of the Investigative Committee of Russia for the Moscow Region, a criminal case has been opened in connection with the death of two people as a result of a fire in Korolev. Establishment of all the circumstances of the incident is controlled by the regional prosecutor’s office. Law enforcement officers are considering the version of arson. To determine the exact cause, a fire-technical examination will be carried out.

The news is being supplemented