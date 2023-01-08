Open burning in a residential building in Khasavyurt, which occurred as a result of a gas explosion, has been eliminated. About it January 8 reported in the Main Directorate of the Ministry of Emergency Situations in the Republic of Dagestan.

“At 02:41, upon the arrival of the first fire brigade, a room on an area of ​​15 square meters was engulfed in flames. m. There are minor damage, broken glass. There are victims who were delivered to the Central City Hospital of the city of Khasavyurt. Evacuation carried out. At 02:55 the fire was localized. 03:07 liquidation of open burning, ”the ministry said in a statement.

The causes of the explosion are being clarified.

It is noted that 28 people and nine pieces of equipment were involved in the elimination of the consequences of the incident, including 12 people and four pieces of equipment from the Main Directorate of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Russia in the Republic of Dagestan.

Earlier that day, it became known about a gas explosion in a multi-storey building on Datuev Street in Khasavyurt. According to Izvestia, the incident took place in an annex that housed a one-room apartment.

According to available data, among the three victims there is a three-year-old girl. She and another 23-year-old resident are in the hospital. The third victim was sent for outpatient treatment.

It is reported that the blast wave in the courtyard of the house overturned two cars.