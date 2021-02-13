Rescuers began to dismantle the basement of the exploded shopping center in Vladikavkaz, reports TASS…

As specified, rescuers are dismantling the basement using heavy equipment.

Recall that an explosion in a supermarket in Vladikavkaz occurred on February 12. As a result, the building was completely destroyed. A man was retrieved from under the rubble, another man got out on his own.

According to preliminary information, the incident could have happened due to a leak and an explosion of the gas-air mixture. It was also reported that construction work could be carried out in the basement of the shopping center. After the explosion in the shopping center, a criminal case was opened.