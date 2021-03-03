On Elbrus, rescuers are looking for a snowboarder who disappeared on Wednesday while skiing, it is reported on the site GU EMERCOM of Russia for Kabardino-Balkaria.

The department said that the athlete was lost in the Garabashi area at an altitude of 3800-4000 meters. Rescuers received information about the incident at 17.10 Moscow time.

In search of the snowboarder, four employees of the Elbrus high-mountain search and rescue squad of the EMERCOM of Russia came forward.

