On March 31, rescuers and volunteers continue to provide assistance to those stuck on the M-4 Don highway due to bad weather.

At the moment, eight mobile heating and nutrition points, seven temporary accommodation points have been deployed. Also organized seven routes for the delivery of products

In the Main Directorate of the Ministry of Emergency Situations in the Rostov Region notedthat work is underway to cut the cable fences on the median for turning cars. 105 units of equipment and 166 people are working on site, including 74 units of road equipment.

According to the press service of the Popular Front, nine units of equipment, more than 2 tons of fuel, and drinking water were sent to the emergency area. Additional heating points will be deployed and assistance will be provided in the evacuation of families with children. More than 30 volunteers have already joined the work of the Ministry of Emergency Situations, and by the morning the group will be increased to 80 people.

Earlier in the day, the governor of the Rostov region, Vasily Golubev, announced on March 31 that the traffic jam formed on the M-4 Don highway due to bad weather had decreased by a third. 181 people and 111 units of equipment are involved in the liquidation of emergency situations.

Izvestia correspondent Viktor Sineok showed the situation on the M-4 Don highway. According to the correspondent, no one can explain to people when and how it will end.

The day before, Golubev declared a state of emergency in the region due to heavy snowfall. Heavy precipitation left about 35,000 inhabitants of the region without power supply.

Also on March 30, a traffic jam about 50 km long was reported on the M-4 Don highway. The reason for the accumulation of cars in the north of the Rostov region was bad weather.

As specified in the regional department of the traffic police of Russia, traffic was blocked in the area from 907 to 983 km in both directions to eliminate the consequences of a snowfall.

Crews of emergency commissioners left to help motorists who were already in a traffic jam. Also, heavy equipment was sent to clear the track from snow.

On the 960th km of the M-4 Don highway, rescuers organized a heating point where you can get food and everything you need. Reception points for people are organized in schools, kindergartens and cultural centers.

At the same time, the motorist drove off the road due to snowfall in the Rostov region. The incident occurred near the Chapaev farm in the Belokalitvinsky district of the region. Passing by traffic police inspectors of the traffic police department of the Belokalitvinsky district helped the man return the car to the road.

Due to bad weather, several trains were also delayed.