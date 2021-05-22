Members of the Copla Plan, made up of the Maritime Coordinator and Red Cross rescuers with a semi-rigid rescue boat, managed to rescue the three crew members of a boat that sank off the Águilas ‘Juan Montiel’ Marina, without any of them require health care.

A call from the port staff, at 11 pm this Friday, reported the difficulties of the boat, which according to its crew members, had become hooked on the Moorish network closest to the port entrance.

The Local Police of Águilas, the Maritime Coordinator and the semi-rigid rescue boat of the Red Cross traveled to the port facilities. Maritime Rescue has been informed at all times. 061 toilets and firefighters from the Murcia Region Fire Extinction and Rescue Consortium were also alerted, who finally did not have to intervene.

Received new notice from the crew of the boat, they indicated that it was sinking, and they proceeded to launch a lifeboat to abandon it. Shortly after, the three crew members were rescued in good condition by the Red Cross rescue boat, which took them to Puerto Deportivo. They have not required health care.

The Maritime Coordinator and the Red Cross boat have marked the area where the boat has sunk, in order to avoid accidents.