Several people have been rescued from their vehicles by the Civil Guard after being trapped on the road that joins the Jerez Circuit (Cádiz) with Star of the Marquis for the overflow of the Cat’s stream, while the Local Police has rescued a woman from her home because she was entering water into the property.

So far there is no record of injured peopleas indicated by the 112 Emergency Service, which has attended on Wednesday, half a hundred rain -related incidents from the single telephone, adding 1,322 performances since March 5 by the passage of Borrasca Jana.

Most of the required requirements took place in the province of Cádiz, where this afternoon the orange notice has been activated by accumulated rainfall of up to 35 liters per square meter in one hour until 9:00 p.m. tonight.

Flooded homes

These incidents have been referred to Water rafts on roads and streets, partial housing floodsStanding stones on the roads and problems in the road.

Most incidents have occurred in Jerez de la Frontera and Chipiona, Although municipalities such as Arcos de la Frontera, Sanlúcar de Barrameda, Jimena de la Frontera or broken have also been affected.

Also in the Cadiz province, the passage of Borrasca has caused the cut of the CA-3105 road at kilometer 1 (Jerez de la Frontera) and the CA-5101 (Arcos de la Frontera), In both cases by flooding of the road. Also in the CA-8201, between kilometers 2 and 29 (Jimena de la Frontera), the circulation of landslides on the road has been cut.





In it other Andalusian provinces, The day has elapsed more quietly in terms of number of incidents managed, although from the emergency agency an exhaustive monitoring of the channels and aphoros of reservoirs and rivers is still maintained, as if necessary to adopt preventive measures for the population.

In total, since the beginning of this storm last Wednesday, March 5, 1,322 notices have already been managed throughout the Andalusian community. The State Meteorology Agency has expanded the validity of yellow notices for rains and storms in Cádiz and Huelva Until midnight.