From now on, when he runs his hand over his head, the two-year-old will have a scar of about 10 centimeters to remind him of what he still doesn’t understand, but already feels: the day his mother, father and two brothers disappeared of your life. On the same day, he was pulled out of a mountain of mud, only in his diaper. Amidst the rubble, her soft cry guided a civilian firefighter to the corner of air formed by a wall buried by rubble.

A weak cry, almost a cry, made volunteers and residents of the street believe that it was the noise of an injured dog. “He was never one to cry. He would come and go from my house all day long”, says Lucian Soares, 34, who saw Aleffi Miguel da Conceição Costa born. “Today (Friday) was the first time he had said anything since Sunday (day of the storm). He took my daughter’s hand and called her to play with this cart, ”he said.

It was the same day that the bodies of his father and brothers were found. The boy’s parents, Adriel Costa and Maria dos Gomes da Conceição, and his brothers Adryan, 8 years old, and Mariely, 15, in addition to cousins ​​Rafael, 24, and Keison, 2, are gone. Of the family, his uncle, Benedito Gomes, and his grandparents, in Piauí, remain.

The boy, with vivid black eyes, has a bruised nose and cheek and a huge suture in the back of his head. He hugs his toys as if they were his family.

São Sebastião, where the boy was born and lost his relatives, received more than 600 millimeters of rain in 24 hours, triple the expected average for the entire month of February. According to the São Paulo Civil Defense, there are around 3,500 people displaced and 65 dead (number updated on Sunday).

As soon as he was removed from the rubble, the boy was taken to the Verdescola Institute, in the same neighborhood, where he received first aid. “When he got here, he didn’t even cry, he just kept looking at us”, says Fernanda Carbonelli, one of the directors of the NGO. From there, Aleffi was taken to a hospital in Caraguatatuba, also on the north coast.

Sequelae

The boy arrived with bruises and a deep cut on his head. “When I saw him in the hospital, I thought he had a problem, his head was so swollen. I didn’t even open my eyes properly.”

Leonir Silva Neto, who was with his father admitted to the same hospital and, alerted by residents of Vila Sahy, stayed with the boy for two days until the child was discharged. “I prayed for God to save Aleffi and… there’s no explanation. In less than 24 hours, (the head) disappeared and was normal. It didn’t even look like the same kid,” he says.

Maybe it never will again. The consequences of experiencing trauma of this magnitude during early childhood depend on the support that children like Aleffi will receive from now on.

“Some of the points to be evaluated are the vulnerability of the individual and the experience of the trauma and the response (care) given to it”, says psychiatrist Daniel Zandoná, medical coordinator of PROVE Kids, a child psychiatry outpatient clinic of the child care program. victims of violence and post-traumatic stress at the Federal University of São Paulo (Unifesp).

More than 1 billion children in the world are “extremely exposed” to the impacts of the climate crisis, according to Unicef, the United Nations’ children’s arm. In Brazil, there are 40 million in this situation.

“Children and teenagers were the biggest victims of the tragedy. So far, of the 27 victims whose identities and ages have been released, 15 are children and teenagers,” he told the newspaper. The State of S. Paulo the national secretary for the Rights of Children and Adolescents, Ariel de Castro Alves. “It is also visible in the accommodation that children and adolescents represent 30% to 40% of the homeless people in these spaces.”

Future

On Saturday, while running after the death certificates of his brother-in-law and nephews, Benedito, Aleffi’s uncle, only knows that he will take care of the boy. From now on, Aleffi must be his responsibility. “He (the uncle) doesn’t talk much, he’s a humble person, but hardworking and very serious”, says Luciana, neighbor and best friend of the boy’s mother. “But he already said he’s going to raise his nephew, he didn’t even question it.”

According to Castro Alves, a partnership signed by the city of São Sebastião and the NGO World Vision is supporting children and schools affected by the rains. The objective is for the accompaniment to extend and reach children like Aleffi.

On Friday, when the newspaper The State of S. Paulo met the boy, he just looked around, as if curious about the reason for so much attention. new toys and donations – including a special milk carton for children with lactose allergies, costing around R$200, which he needs.

Between the bland can and a Hulk almost his size, he hugged the green monster hero.

