One of the four hostages rescued by the Israeli army last month, Andrey Kozlov, said in an interview with channel 12 that his guards in Hamas captivity convinced him they would kill him.

Kozlov was rescued along with Almog Meir, 21, and Shlomi Ziv, 40, in an operation by Israeli special forces, who raided the Nuseirat refugee camp in central Gaza and found the hostages in civilian homes nearby. Noa Argamani, 26, was also rescued from a nearby building in the same operation.

All three were captured on October 7 at the SuperNova electronic music festival, where terrorists massacred more than 360 people.

Andrey reported that a man with a beard and no mustache appeared one day in captivity and removed the blindfold he was forced to wear. The hostage was then told that he would be filmed the next day for a Hamas propaganda war and later killed by his captor. “I thought that would be the end of my story,” he told channel 12.

Kozlov stated that the fear of being killed constantly weighed on him. In his accounts, he explained that his captors always carried a large knife and he was often tied up, which increased his fear of dying at any moment.

“Maybe in a minute, maybe in an hour, maybe in a day, maybe in a week, you could die,” he said, recalling that he had “a lot of terrible, disgusting feelings every day.”

Kozlov said his time in captivity was so emotionally difficult that he now has difficulty feeling anything, even after his rescue and reunion with his family. “My source of feelings is empty. Now I understand everything in my mind, but there are many things I don’t feel here,” he said, pointing to his heart.

In another interview with Yedioth Ahronoththe rescued man claimed that Hamas terrorists constantly told him and the other hostages that the Israeli government wanted them dead and that they would be killed if the IDF tried to rescue them.

Kozlov had moved to Israel from Russia about 18 months before October 7.