The National Police in Motril had to rescue a man from an irrigation ditch, where he was sinking deeper and deeper into the mud.

According to the police, they were alerted by the victim himself via 091. He said that he had accidentally fallen into the ditch but that he was not exactly sure where he was.

He was very nervous and was scared that he was being swallowed up by the mud as he was slowly sinking down into it.

After calming the man down, they finally managed work out where he was speaking from, which was in the area between Sierra Nevada Avenue and the Funeral parlor (municipal morgue) in Motril. They sent out officers on foot as well as patrol cars to combed the area. In the meantime, an officer kept him on the phone to obtain more information from him, as well as calm him down.

They eventually found him at the bottom of an irrigation channel some 1.5m deep, sunk up to the top of his legs and in a state of shock. The dragged him out and took him to Hospital Santa Ana to be treated for mild hypothermia before being allowed home.

(News: Motril, Costa Tropical, Granada, Andalucia)