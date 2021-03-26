The contemporary artist Fabiana Barreda He was 20 years old the night in 1987 when he found an abandoned painting in a dump truck in front of his house on Malabia Street. “I thought it was very beautiful and I decided to rescue it,” he says when he tells the incredible story, in dialogue with Ñ-. I had it hanging in my house for a while, it seemed very beautiful, very delicate, the old portrait of a lady ”.

Some time later, in the same condition in which he found it, with an old frame but no glass, with some stains and some deterioration of the paint, he took the painting to his mother, the critic and art manager Rosa Faccaro. “He looked at it,” Barreda says, “and immediately told me to my surprise: ‘It’s from Eugenia Belín Sarmiento”.

The work in question is one of the first to be found in the show, and it is the portrait of María Amelia Sánchez, a small and beautiful oil painting that Belin Sarmiento –a San Juan artist, teacher, art manager and, of course, Domingo Faustino’s granddaughter– painted in 1891. In the delicate painting, the successive glazes with which the artist managed to give the model that air between ethereal and melancholic are now mixed with the layers and layers of earth that the piece already accused when Barreda found it by chance between the rubble of the dump truck and lovingly rescued her in a gesture that somehow evoked her father, the Peruvian archaeologist Luis Federico Barreda Murillo, whom Fabiana had stopped seeing many years before. Now the painting is exhibited as a work in the Fine Arts exhibition but also as an archaeological object.

“This is a bit of the history of the material drifts of the works of women artists”, comments today Georgina Gluzman, the curator of the exhibition.

“At the time she received the portrait from the hands of her daughter Fabiana –continues– Rosa Faccaro, she was organizing La mujer en la plastica Argentina, the first comprehensive exhibition on female artists that included historical women, at the end of the 1980s. He quickly understood that the work belonged to Eugenia, and interpreted the find as a sign by which the artists thanked him for the rescue. Here we decided to present it in this transparent acrylic box but without any restoration, so that the visitor can see the damage to the frames, the missing paintings, and think about how many works will end up like this, lost, for having followed that sad destiny, without a Fabiana to find and collect them. His gesture lifting the work of a tipper is of enormous poetry and an act of historical justice. And I like to think that Rosa has enjoyed the play for so many years. Her presence in this exhibition is also a kind of posthumous tribute for her, and for all women in the field of art, not only artists, because we also have a story ”.