The 112 Emergency Coordination Service rescued a 56-year-old woman on Sunday who had broken her ankle on an excursion down the Chícamo River, in the municipality of Abanilla.

In principle, a unit from the 061 Management and Emergency and Health Emergencies was sent to the area to try to rescue the wounded, but they were only able to reach the parking area where the forest route begins. In addition, the woman was about 2.5 km downstream with no possibility of access for the ambulance.

At that time, the environmental agents present at the scene from Fortuna evaluated the situation and since the rescue by land presented serious difficulties, they decided to resort to a helicopter with members of the rescue group who, from the aircraft, descended to the place where he was. the wound. Once rescued, they took her to the ambulance that took her to the Hospital General Universitario Morales Meseguer.