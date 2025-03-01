



Villanueva de los Infantes (Ciudad Real) firefighters have had to rescue, during the past morning, a man who had precipitated by an area of ​​difficult access in the neighboring municipality of Villahermosa.

The mountain accident, as reported by the 112 Emergency Service of Castilla-La Mancha, has been notified At 6.27 hours in a place known as El Cerro de la Sabinafrom a Risco about 6 meters high, where agents of the Civil Guard moved, in addition to the health services.

After being rescued by the Firefighters, the injured man, 39, has had to be Transferred by medicalized helicopter to the General Hospital of Ciudad Realwhere he recovers from scare and wounds suffered by blows during his fall.