Agents of the National Police Force rescued a 12-year-old girl in A Coruña on Wednesday who had allegedly been sold by her parents to another family in Córdoba. In the operation, which took place around ten in the morning, three people of Romanian nationality – a couple and another relative – were arrested in a building on De la Torre Street, in the Monte Alto neighborhood, where the minor was being held , as confirmed by sources close to the case.

The rescue of the girl was possible after a police investigation that began at the beginning of last March, when the management of the Córdoba school where the girl was enrolled was surprised by the absence of the minor for several days. When the center contacted the family, the parents did not give a convincing explanation to the teachers, so they reported the facts to the educational authorities and the police, as confirmed by sources in the investigation.

The case is being investigated in a court in the Andalusian city that has declared the proceedings secret. Some sources suggest that the girl was sold by her parents for an amount of around 4,000 euros. The investigators do not rule out that the detainees intended to marry the girl by the gypsy rite, an ethnic group to which both families belong.

Personnel from the Urxencias Sanitarias de Galicia-061 service traveled to the house in the Monte Alto neighborhood where the girl was held. The minor will be subjected to a forensic review to find out if she may have been a victim of abuse. The social services of the Xunta de Galicia have taken charge of it.

The Anar Foundation It has a helpline for children and adolescents at risk, which is attended 24 hours a day on 900 202 010. This type of situation can also be reported at the National Police emergency number: 091.