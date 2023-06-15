They sold a “bright” future to young people from 34 countries who dreamed of being soccer stars, but the Portuguese authorities believe that the reality is closer to human trafficking. The Foreigners and Borders Service has intervened the BSports academy, which presides over Mario Costa, also a director of the Portuguese Football League until his resignation this Wednesday, to rescue 36 minors of different nationalities whose freedom of movement was limited because their passports were withdrawn by the staff of the sports center, located in Vila Nova de Famaliçao, in the north of the country. The Attorney General of the Republic confirmed in a note that the minors had been withdrawn from the academy and handed over to protection institutions “because they were at risk.” In addition, another nine adults have been rescued and have been referred to different adult reception units. The alleged crimes of human trafficking affect 47 students, according to the weekly Express.

During its search of the center, the Aliens and Borders Service identified 85 people between the ages of 13 and 22 from countries in the Americas, Africa and Asia, where the academy had project partners to attract young people. The interested families paid between 600 and 1,300 euros per month for the training of their children, who lived in a regime of absolute control of their movements. The Colombian Maria Garavito, mother of one of the minors affected, explained to the public television channel RTP that she tried to cancel the contract with the academy shortly after her son arrived in Portugal due to the poor conditions of the facilities. “They never attended me, after eight days they told me that it could not be and that I had to pay the entire contract. At that time I was unaware that they had withdrawn my son’s passport. He was in his hands,” Garavito explained. Her 16-year-old son managed to recover the documentation and flee the academy. “He came to my house skinny and malnourished,” said the mother, who highlighted the fact that she was never informed of the escape by those responsible for the center.

The BSports academy presents itself as “the largest sports training project in the world” for boys who aspire to succeed in football. “We were born to train complete men for a bright future,” they proclaim in the video where the center is presented, which claims to have the support of official institutions such as the Portuguese Government or the University of Porto. Miguel Frasquilho, who was president of the board of directors of the TAP airline and Secretary of State for the Treasury in a Government of the Social Democratic Party (center-right), had been an ambassador for the project since the end of 2020. After the operation, he released a statement to distance himself from possible illegalities. “When they presented the project to me, I accepted the invitation because it seemed to me an excellent project,” he maintains in the note, where he assures that he never observed anything illegal.

After the searches at the academy and the private home of its president, Mário Costa, the Portuguese Football League called an emergency meeting to analyze the involvement of one of its managers in the case. Late on Wednesday, the sports body reported in a statement the resignation of Mário Costa as president of the Board of the General Assembly of the Portuguese League. The Prosecutor’s Office has declared Costa “argid”, a Portuguese legal figure that identifies official suspects. The investigation into the academy began in 2020 following complaints from the consulate of an Asian country not identified by the Portuguese press.