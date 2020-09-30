In the Lake District National Park (United Kingdom) rescuers are now equipped with a new tool: a jet pack which allows them to intervene more quickly in the event of an accident. Equipped with their futuristic suit, they can reach people who need help in steep and difficult to access spaces.

The jet pack allows you to fly a few meters above the ground, at more than 50 km / h. As part of a training, the device thus made it possible to reach the place where the victims were waiting in less than a minute and a half. The evacuation is then carried out by helicopter. Rescuers are enthusiastic about this flying suit. “It’s completely crazy, it makes it possible to reach the injured immediately,” explains one of them.

Flying rescuers could help in particularly difficult rescue situations in the future.