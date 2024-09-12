Home World

From: Michelle Brey

Press Split

A long-missing hiker has been found alive. © Screenshot Facebook/Jeff Kish

The search for a 39-year-old man was initially unsuccessful and was called off. Weeks later, he was found alive and taken to hospital.

Washington – A blessing in disguise: A missing hiker was found in the USA almost a month after his disappearance. The rescue came just in time. “His condition was catastrophic,” reported Jeff Kish – without going into detail. He is the head of the Pacific Northwest Trail Association (PNTA), whose team found 39-year-old Robert Schock.

Hiker disappears without a trace – search operations lead to nothing

“Robert was found alive but not healthy,” Kish wrote in a Facebook-Posting. “Those involved in the rescue believe Robert may have had only one day to live.” His team provided assistance before rescue teams arrived to take the 39-year-old to a hospital. What had happened?

On August 3, Robert Schock disappeared in North Cascades National Park, according to a report by CNN National Park employees discovered the hiker’s car and his dog, which was eight miles away near the Chilliwack River. The responsible investigators CNN reported that the hiker had not been carrying any overnight equipment. A search for the man, including from the air, was launched – and was called off on August 16 without success. Any clues as to his whereabouts? None.

Stuck in the same place for two weeks – missing hiker found

Two weeks later, on August 30, a PNTA team finally found the hiker – according to Kish’s report, “about half a mile off the trail” on the banks of the Chilliwack River. “When our team found Robert, he was able to tell them that he had been stuck in that exact spot for about two weeks, immobile,” Kish wrote on Facebook about the situation.

The mother finally confirmed that her son was severely hypothermic and exhausted. This is reported by the MirrorIt remains unclear whether the 39-year-old got lost or how he got into this predicament. Only Robert himself can answer this question. The missing person case of another hiker also had a happy ending. (mbr)