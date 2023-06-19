Home page World

From: Kai Hartwig

Split

The wreck of the Titanic lies at a depth of 3800 meters. A submarine with tourists wanted to visit it and disappeared. © picture alliance/dpa/Atlantic Productions/AP | Atlantic Productions

A submarine full of Titanic tourists goes missing in the Atlantic. The vacationers wanted to see the wreck of the luxury liner, now they are wanted.

Munich/Boston – A submarine that tourists can use to visit the wreck of the Titanic has disappeared off the east coast of the USA. As the Coast Guard in Boston told the British on Monday (June 19). BBC stated that the search for the missing submarine was in full swing.

Submarine disappeared in the Atlantic: It should bring tourists to the Titanic wreck

According to the report, the submerged boat had disappeared into the Atlantic, triggering a large-scale search and rescue operation. It is currently unclear how many people were on board at the time of the disappearance.

Tours on submarines that take paying tourists to the wreck of the Titanic are not uncommon. According to consistent media reports, a company on the American east coast offers diving to the Titanic for the adventurous. The US newspaper New York Times according to the summer of 2022, one had to pay around 250,000 US dollars (equivalent to around 229,000 euros) for such a trip.

Probably the most famous shipwreck in the world is at a depth of around 3,800 meters on the bottom of the Atlantic. The Titanic lies around 600 kilometers off the coast of the Canadian island of Newfoundland.

Titanic sank in 1912 on its maiden voyage to New York – and became a box-office hit

In 1912, the imposing passenger steamer, the largest ship in the world at the time, set out on its maiden voyage from Southampton to New York. The Titanic collided with an iceberg and sank. Over 1,500 people died in the shipwreck. A total of 2,200 passengers and crew were on board the Titanic, whose wreck was discovered in 1985.

Titanic: The myth is unsinkable View photo gallery

Since then, the sunken remains of the Titanic have been extensively explored. The sinking of the Titanic was also discussed in the cinema and filmed by star director Steven Spielberg, among others. The film, starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet, became a box office hit. (moe/kh)