The rescue work on the remains of the two trains that collided on Tuesday night will end on March 3, while efforts continue to find dozens of missing and identify most of the victims of the incident, which number at least 57.

According to the Firefighters, the tasks at the scene of the accident will end this Friday, and the first three wagons of the passenger train will be transferred to another site, where they can also be inspected by the Police.

According to the authorities, 56 people who were traveling on the train have been reported missing, although it is likely that some of them are among the unidentified deceased.

On the other hand, official data indicates that so far 24 of the 57 deceased have been identified. The process is so slow because most of the corpses are so charred that it is impossible to identify them without DNA tests.

Three days after the tragedy there is still confusion about the exact number of passengers traveling on the trainsince there were people who boarded at the Larisa station and bought their tickets from the conductors, so they are not on the Hellenic Train list.

The trains collided shortly before local midnight near Tempe.

The official passenger list includes 342 travelers and 10 railway employees. Two engineers were in the cargo convoy.



Half a hundred people remain hospitalized today, most of them students between the ages of 20 and 25, six of them intubated in intensive care.

The accident occurred north of the city of Larisa when the passenger train collided head-on with another cargo train with two drivers.

The authorities are focusing their investigations on finding out why a huge explosion occurred after the two railways collided, according to a video broadcast on public television. ERT.

The first investigations point to human error. In the photo, dethroned wagons of the wrecked trains.

According to local media, the firefighters found two gas bottles in the second car – which functioned as a restaurant.

The existence of a possible excessive amount of oil in containers used for the train’s braking system is also being investigated.

Workers go on strike over precarious conditions

Meanwhile, public unrest increases, with the call for demonstrations this Friday throughout Greece that ask to clarify what happened.

Unions of railway workers have called a new 24-hour strike to protest the situation in the sector, denouncing the lack of modern safety systems that could prevent this type of accident.

People take part in a protest march in front of the Hellenic Train headquarters in Athens. Photo: EFE/EPA/GEORGE VITSARAS

Although the Greek Prime Minister, Kyriakos Mitsotakis, spoke of an unfortunate “human error”, the government spokesman, Yannis Ikonomu, acknowledged on Thursday that in the section where the accident occurred, the safety systems, such as the electronic guide or the light signaling.

Italian state company Italian State Railway Hellenic Train operates, although the country’s rail infrastructure, including security systems, is dependent on the state agency.

EFE

