The National Guard, in coordination with the Air Wing of the Ministry of Interior, rescued two people in their thirties, of Asian nationality, who were missing at sea, after their boat sank due to fluctuating weather conditions.

Despite the weather conditions, the search and rescue teams were able to locate the two people who were suffering from extreme fatigue and exhaustion, and they were evacuated via the Ministry of Interior plane to Al Qasimi Hospital to receive the necessary treatment.