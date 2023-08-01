Elio Rubén Torres, in an image spread on social networks.

Elio Rubén Torres began on Sunday, July 16, a journey to walk a part of the Miter Peninsula, one of the most remote areas of South America, in the extreme south of Argentina. Four days later, the satellite intercom with which he travels turned on for the last time. His family filed a complaint and reported that the man was wearing “a warm red jacket, trekking blue and black hat. Military, police and Civil Protection personnel are now carrying out an operation by land and air to find the man, who remains missing.

Torres is 42 years old and works as a lawyer in the city of Río Grande, in the province of Tierra del Fuego, 3,500 kilometers from the city of Buenos Aires. He began to walk alone from a ranch on the Atlantic coast of the island to cover the entire southeastern limit and reach another ranch. The man carries with him a satellite intercom that allows him to send predetermined messages or emails without the need for a telephone signal and that indicates the georeferenced position of the device when it is turned on.

The rescue operation, coordinated by the Ministry of the Interior, Justice and Human Rights, intensified this weekend, but no evidence has yet been found that allows the hiker to be found. The search team is made up of agents from the special search group of the provincial police, military and Civil Protection personnel. If the weather conditions allow it, the Navy will also have a boat with 35 crew members and 20 men, the authorities announced. agents are working “In very complicated terrain conditions,” police chief Jacinto Rolón explained to the Télam news agency.

The main characteristic of the ecosystem of the Miter Peninsula are the peat bogs, a type of wetland very rare in Argentina that, however, are the most characteristic of Tierra del Fuego. In total, 300,000 terrestrial hectares and 200,000 marine ones in that area are protected by law. In winter, with temperatures below zero degrees Celsius, wind and snow, the conditions become even more adverse.

A source quoted by the Télam agency assures that Torres is “a trained man who has already made another similar journey alone” and that he “knows the place.” “He is still within the logical times to complete the journey in the winter season. For us, he simply lost contact, but he never activated the emergency button nor is there any other indication that something happened to him, ”that person assured the agency.

