03/12/2025



Updated at 09: 27h.





The rescue teams have located on Wednesday the body of the missing Spanish mountaineer after the snow avalanche that occurred yesterday in the highest mountain in Armenia, the Aragats, which exceeds 4,000 meters high. It is of a neighbor of Sant Joan de les Abadesses (Gerona), who was in full expedition with eight other people, who could be rescued, and are not feared for his life.

«Armenian search and rescue teams found the body of the Spanish mountaineer missing on Mount Aragats”The Armenian rescue service reported in a statement, which said that the discovery occurred at 10.15 local time (06.15 GMT).

Two helicopters were deployed yesterday next to the rescue services after being notified by the ALUD, and achieved Locate eight of the nine mountaineersall of them Catalans. Seven were hospitalized, although they are not feared for their life, and an eighth, unharmed, joined the search tasks of the missing. At nightfall, and not being able to fly the aircraft, the rescue device was paralyzed until this morning, when the lifeless body of the last of the mountaineers has been located.

The expedition was composed of three firefighters, one of them volunteers, and by members of the Unió Excursionista Urgelleca.









In the search and rescue operations, 30 rescuers have participated, a worker of the Aragats hydroelectric power plant and four climbers of the Armenian Federation of Mountainism and Mountain Tourism. A helicopter of the Armenian Helicopters company has also participated in the search operation.