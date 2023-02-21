Two weeks after the devastating earthquake that killed nearly 41,000 people in Turkeythe earth shook again in that country and caused the three people died and more than 200 were injured.

The new earthquakes of magnitude 6.4 and 5.8, according to what was reported by the EFE agency, affected the Turkish province of Hatay, which was one of the 11 that 15 days ago were destroyed by telluric movements.

Turkey’s Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu warned on Monday, February 20, of the possibility of more people being trapped in the ruins of the collapsed buildings. “We will try to collect more information on demolished buildings,” the minister said, EFE reported.



Soylu added that a search is underway for people trapped in three collapsed buildings.

EFE indicated that the main tremor occurred around 17:04 GMT in the district of Defne, south of the city of Antioquia, in the province of Hatay, as announced by AFAD, the Turkish emergency management agency, and the other three minutes later.

After the earthquake of February 6, none of the buildings in Antioquia are still habitable, but there are workers who remove the debris that may have been trapped by a collapse.

It should be remembered that after the earthquakes a tsunami alert was activated due to the proximity of the epicenter of the telluric movements to the Mediterranean coast, but it was canceled shortly after by the authorities.

For his part, the Vice President of Turkey, Fuat Oktay, reported that eight people were hospitalized with injuries. and warned the population not to enter the buildings, EFE said.

Meanwhile, Refik Eryilmaz, mayor of Samandag, a coastal town near where the second quake struck, told NTV that several buildings had collapsed and it is not known if there were people inside.

He added that “it is possible that some residents had taken refuge from the intense cold in the remains of buildings damaged in the earthquakes two weeks ago, and he desperately demanded the sending of tents to house the population.”

EFE reported that both Antioquia and Samandag were left in the dark, making it difficult to determine if there are people trapped in the buildings that fell. “There are collapsed buildings. People are horrified. There were no people in the collapsed buildings. I see collapsed buildings but I think there were no people inside,” Hatay College of Architects president Mustafa Özçelik told broadcaster HalkTV.

Finally, the agency noted that with the search for survivors almost completed, it is feared that there may still be tens of thousands of bodies in the rubble.

