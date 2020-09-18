For the second day in a row, dozens of refugees plunged from the “Open Arms” into the sea. Malta and Italy continue to refuse to load the ship.

PALERMO / FRANKFURT AM epd | For the second day in a row, dozens of refugees jumped off the rescue ship “Open Arms” off the Italian coast. Another 48 people threw themselves desperately into the sea, said the founder of the aid organization of the same name, Oscar Camps, on Friday.

Although Italy is aware of the borderline situation on the “Open Arms”, the country is letting the country hold out one and a half kilometers from Palermo without any solution or information, said Camps.

“The suffering on board is unnecessarily prolonged, not only for the rescued, but also for the crew.” More than a week ago, the crew rescued around 280 people from distress and has been waiting for permission to navigate to a port since then.

On Thursday, 76 people jumped overboard, pulled them out of the water by the helpers and the Italian coast guard and brought them to the mainland. Before that, Malta and Italy had repeatedly refused to assign a port for landing.

Days ago, Open Arms described the situation on board as extremely tense. Many of the refugees were said to have been admitted severely dehydrated and weakened, the ship was completely overcrowded, the sea was restless. Two pregnant women and a man were evacuated for medical reasons.