Rescue services | Four new fire stations will be built in Vantaa

The politicians of the Vantaa and Kerava welfare region are dealing with new fire stations and the purchase of several existing stations from the municipalities.

To Vantaa we are building no fewer than four new fire stations in the next three years. Tikkurila will be the first of these, its contractor will be selected on the basis of a tender in the next few weeks.

The other three new standby stations are coming to Hakunila, Korso and Myyrmäki. Hakunila replaces the current Itä-Hakkila, but otherwise the new small stations are supposed to make the network of fire stations denser.

In 2021, the Regional Administrative Agency of Southern Finland gave several municipalities that were still responsible for rescue operations an order to build more small fire stations. This way, for example, large cities would not be left with blocked areas where the fire trucks could reach too slowly.

For the same reason, for example, a new fire station in Konala was completed in Helsinki, and new facilities are also being sought in Vuosaari, Kontula and Tapanila.

Elsewhere as in Helsinki, the responsibility for the rescue operation has been transferred to the welfare areas at the turn of the year. The regional government of Vantaa and Kerava will discuss the fire stations of the central Uusimaa rescue service at its Tuesday meeting.

In the case of the four new stations, it is also outlined that they are not planned to be rental premises, but to be the welfare area’s own properties.

The welfare district also plans to buy existing fire stations located in central locations from municipalities or real estate companies owned by municipalities. These include Havukoski, Vantaankoski, Kerava-Tuusula, Järvenpää and Hyvinkää.

Central Uusimaa’s rescue service operates in two welfare regions, i.e. Vantaa and Kerava, and Central Uusimaa.

