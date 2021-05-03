Rescue service The Vantaa Rescue Department is accused of slowness: In fires and accidents, it is often not possible to arrive in six minutes.

The Regional State Administrative Agency is patrolling the Central Uusimaa Rescue Department to improve the situation quickly.

3.5. 12:51

Rescue operations The supervising regional administration of Southern Finland (AVI) translates the speed of the rescue service in Vantaa with exceptionally strong words.

In fires, accidents and other rescue missions, the Central Uusimaa Rescue Department does not have time to arrive at several first-risk objects in the target time, ie in a maximum of six minutes.

The first risk category targets are the most densely populated, apartment-dominated neighborhoods with the highest crowds. In Vantaa, considerable shortcomings in the speed of the rescue service have been observed for several years in Myyrmäki, Tikkurila and Hakunila, among others.

The Vantaa Audit Board has also drawn attention to the shortcomings in its audit report.

The Regional Government Agency’s complaints do not concern first aid.

Central Uusimaa the rescue service admits that avin’s findings are true. There are a total of 96 first-risk items in the rescue department’s area. The goal is for the first rescue unit to arrive at these items within a maximum of six minutes in 50 per cent of the alarms.

During the three-year review period, out of 96 items in the first risk category, the target period was not met in as many as 56 risk boxes in each review year. In six minutes, only 37 percent of urgent tasks were reached.

The Central Uusimaa Rescue Department has made a plan to improve the situation. Avin Rescue Inspector Mira Leinosen according to the plan has been found to be good.

“A target time of six minutes is important for human vital functions. The fire can also accelerate to its full phase in 4–5 minutes, ”says Leinonen.

Rescue Department there are no plans to set up new rescue stations, but the aim is to set up two new top units in the area. A head unit is a two-person unit that is capable of initiating rescue operations.

The aim is also to ensure that the Departure Time for Urgent Tasks of the permanently on duty units does not exceed 90 seconds.

The Rescue Department also takes into account co-operation with neighboring rescue services and contract fire brigades.

Avi expects that by the end of 2022 the targets will be met in the Myyrmäki area and by the end of 2023 in Hakunila. The target for the Tikkurila area would be met at the end of 2024 and for Korso at the end of 2026.

In addition to Vantaa, the area of ​​operation of the Central Uusimaa Rescue Department includes Hyvinkää, Järvenpää, Kerava, Mäntsälä, Nurmijärvi, Pornainen and Tuusula. There are a total of 13 fire stations, of which there are five in Vantaa: Havukoski, Mittatie, Vantaankoski, Ruskeasanta and Aviapolis.