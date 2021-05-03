Rescue service Getting help in Eastern Helsinki can now take a dangerously long time: a new rescue station will be opened in Kontula

Myllypuro, located next to Kontula, is one of the areas where help has not arrived quickly enough.

Helsinki the rescue service opens a new rescue station in Kontula.

With the help of the new plant, the rescue service wants to improve its slow operational readiness in Eastern Helsinki and respond to population growth.

Southern Finland Regional State Administrative Agency set two years ago A penalty payment of EUR 20 million was imposed on the Helsinki Rescue Department after noticing shortcomings in the service level of rescue operations, especially in operational readiness.

Operational readiness measures how quickly a rescue unit reaches the scene of an accident after receiving an alarm. There have been many areas in Helsinki where the rescue services did not arrive in time, according to the supervisory authority.

In western Helsinki the situation was eased a year ago when the rescue service opened a new station in Konala. Eastern Helsinki has so far been overshadowed, and Kontula’s position should improve the situation. For example, in 2019, Myllypuro, located next to Kontula, was one of the areas where the first unit of the rescue service did not reach the minimum target within the set six minutes.

“In the near future, the goal is to open rescue stations in Tapanila and Vuosaari as well,” says the rescue manager Jari Korkiamäki in the rescue service bulletin.

Kontulan the rescue station will start operations today in the renovated rental premises in Sirrikuja. The construction of a completely new rescue station is being prepared.

In addition to the emergency care unit, a new top unit will start in Sirrikuja. It is a smaller unit than a normal fire truck, powered by two firefighter paramedics. Its purpose is to reach the scene of the accident quickly and begin first aid and patient care.

The first aid unit, on the other hand, is a traditional ambulance that continues the treatment initiated by the tip unit and transports the patient to further treatment.

The Rescue Department commissioned the first state-of-the-art unit in Konala a year ago.