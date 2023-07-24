Shaaban Bilal (Aden, Cairo)

An international team is preparing to pull oil from the rickety oil tanker anchored off the Yemeni coast, known as the Safer, this week, in the first tangible step in an operation that has been prepared for years, and aims to prevent a massive oil spill in the Red Sea. And the director of the United Nations Development Program, Achim Steiner, said that “more than 1.1 million barrels of oil stored in the Safer will be transferred to another ship that the United Nations bought as a replacement for the rusty storage tanker.” The replacement ship alongside the “Safer” in the Red Sea worsened: “We have reached a critical stage in the rescue operation, and this indicates, to some extent, the completion of the preparatory phase, which took a month.”

Although the United Nations is actually moving to implement the rescue operation of the dilapidated oil ship “Safer” on the Yemeni coast, regional and global concerns associated with it still exist, especially in light of its expected effects and serious threat to the marine environment and navigation in the Red Sea.

And the researcher on Yemeni affairs, Abdul Hamid Al-Masajdi, considered the start of the process of transferring oil from the floating tank Safer to the replacement ship, an important step in the region to resolve one of the files that had been stuck for years, and was the subject of blackmail and bargaining by the Houthi group, which was keen not to maintain it and keep it in its dangerous condition in order to threaten the environment and maritime navigation in the region.

Al-Masajdi added in a statement to “Al-Ittihad” that the transfer of the oil cargo from “Safer” is not the end, but that it will be followed by three stages related to the sale of crude oil, the sale of “Safer” itself, and the purchase of an alternative ship.

Al-Masajdi explained that the international community is facing a lack of funding for plans to deal with the file of the tanker «Safer», but if the first phase related to the transfer of oil to the replacement ship is successfully completed, then the essence of the issue has been addressed, which was a time bomb threatening the environment, marine life and navigation in the Red Sea region.

The abandoned Safer carries 1.14 million barrels of crude oil, according to the United Nations, which has confirmed that any decomposition of its structure or oil leakage from it will result in a massive multi-faceted catastrophe that will destroy the livelihoods of Yemeni fishermen and endanger the Red Sea environment, as well as obstruct and disrupt international trade.

For his part, Yemeni political analyst Mahmoud Al-Taher said in statements to Al-Ittihad that another crisis may face the rescue operation, which is the fate of the price of the “Safer” ship’s oil after it was transported and sold.

Once the replacement tanker arrives, the oil will be pumped off board the Safer in a process that is expected to take about two weeks, but this step is not the end of the process, as the United Nations confirmed that the next critical step is the installation of the buoy “Kalm” on which the replacement ship will safely dock.

Foiling a Houthi plot to assassinate the governor of Marib

The security authorities in the Marib governorate, northeastern Yemen, announced the thwarting of a Houthi plot to assassinate a member of the Presidential Leadership Council, the governor of Marib, Sultan al-Arada, during the blessed Eid al-Adha. The security media in Ma’rib governorate reported details of the arrest of a cell led by a person named Muhammad Ali Hussein al-Qadri, from the village of “Al-Jabul al-Ashraf” in the Ma’rib al-Wadi district. And that the cell belongs to the Houthi group and was caught minutes before it carried out the terrorist act and detonated explosive devices. The statement indicated that the cell was launched from Sanaa and issued personal identities with forged names by the Houthis in order to enter Marib. The security media published a film that included al-Qadri’s confessions and how he was lured, recruited, and met with Houthi leaders in Sana’a, before he was returned with a false identity to Marib, in preparation for planting an explosive device on the road leading to the home of a member of the Presidential Leadership Council, the governor of Marib, Sultan al-Arada.

The film showed the names of the people involved in recruiting him, in addition to how he received training from foreign experts in order to carry out the task.