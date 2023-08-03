Home page World

Johannes Welte

A climber in Tyrol got caught in a rock avalanche and was seriously injured. The bad weather presented the rescue team with a major challenge.

St. Jakob im Defereggen – The mountains are relentless this alpine summer like seldom before: Hardly a day goes by without a mudslide, a mountain collapsing or individual rocks crashing into the depths. In Tyrol, every alpinist’s nightmare has now come true and the rescue was particularly difficult due to the bad weather.

Mountain rescuers carry the seriously injured in Tyrol into the valley. © Mountain Rescue Defereggental

Rockfall rained down on mountaineers – the weather pushes the rescuers to their limits

A 45-year-old Austrian set out alone on Wednesday for a tour of the 3,436 meter high Hochgall in the Hohe Tauern – near the border with Italy. The mountain is not considered easy to climb from any side. When he had reached an altitude of about 2950 meters and was just in a gully, the accident happened: a rock avalanche had broken loose above. The rockfall rained down on the climber, a rock hit the man on the left lower leg – he was seriously injured.

The 45-year-old pressed the emergency call. Since the site of the accident was easier to reach from South Tyrol, the Antholz mountain rescue team set off. The emergency helicopter Aiut Alpin from South Tyrol was supposed to climb up to the injured person, but clouds had enveloped the scene of the accident – ​​a flight into the fog would have been suicide. So the helicopter flew a rescue team to 2600 meters and dropped the rescuers there. They then had to walk up to the injured person – with miserable visibility.

Rescuers can only rescue the injured mountaineer in Austria with muscle power

The rescue team asked the mountain rescue service in the Austrian Defereggental for support, and a police helicopter also rose from the North Tyrolean side. Finally, 13 emergency services were on the mountain, who gave first aid to the injured and carried them on foot towards the valley until there was a clear view again. A helicopter was able to pick up the injured person there. The helicopter brought the climber safely down into the valley. “The injured person was subsequently taken to the district hospital in Lienz,” reports the Tyrolean police. The mountain rescuers worked for three hours.

In Valais, Switzerland, a 19-year-old climber died in a rock fall on Monday in a similar accident on the east ridge of the Stockhorn at an altitude of 3,015 meters. The young man from the canton of Bern apparently only fell when he was hit by a rock. The rescue workers could only save him dead.

Accidents when mountaineering and hiking happen again and again, the danger of the mountains is often underestimated. Just recently, a German hiker fell in Tyrol and died.