The South Korean Coast Guard announced on Sunday that rescue operations were continuing after a fishing boat with nine people on board capsized off the coastal city of Tongyeong in the south of the country, killing four people and leaving five others missing.

South Korean Yonhap News Agency quoted officials as saying that two South Koreans and seven Indonesians were on board the boat when it capsized in the waters 68 kilometers south of Tongyeong Island, South Gyeongsang Province. About 20 ships and four planes were mobilized to search for the missing people.

The Coast Guard said yesterday, Saturday, that it had found four of the ship's nine-person crew, and three were found unconscious inside the boat and were sent to the hospital. But the death of the four victims, a South Korean and three Indonesians, was announced. The forces intend to recover the boat later in the day.