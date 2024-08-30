The Houthis have carried out multiple attacks, including planting bombs on the already disabled tanker Sunion, which is 274.2 metres long and carrying about 1 million barrels of oil.

Yemen’s Iran-aligned Houthi group said on Wednesday it had allowed rescue teams to tow the ship, which has been on fire since August 23.

“It seems, at least for now, that the mind has been tightened,” Lars Jensen, CEO of industrial consulting firm Vespucci Maritime, said on LinkedIn.

The Houthis have sunk two ships during their 10-month campaign against commercial shipping in the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden, using drones and missiles, in attacks in solidarity with Palestinians in the Gaza war, and are likely to continue if a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas is not reached.

Aspedas pledged to “facilitate any operations” in coordination with European authorities and neighboring countries, to avoid a catastrophic environmental crisis and save the tanker “Sunion”.

Pentagon spokeswoman Sabrina Singh said on Thursday that the crude oil barrels on board the tanker “Sunion” were intact, and that some oil had leaked from the ship itself from the part that was targeted, adding that several fires were still burning.

The Houthis’ decision to allow rescue teams to reach the tanker came after several countries expressed humanitarian and environmental concerns.

This step may help avoid what experts have warned of, a leak of about 150,000 tons of crude oil into the Red Sea, which would have disastrous effects.

An oil spill of that size would be more than half the size of the largest ever recorded from a ship, which occurred in 1979 after 287,000 tons of oil leaked from the Atlantic Empress, according to the International Tanker Owners’ Association.

Although the attacks have temporarily stopped, the risks to crew members, ships and the environment from Houthi attacks remain.

“Even if Qatar Sunion could have avoided an environmental disaster, the threat has not disappeared,” Jensen said, adding that dozens of oil tankers and other commercial vessels were still operating in high-risk areas of the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden.