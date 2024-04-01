Home page World

From: Sandra Sporer

An avalanche on Riffelberg in Switzerland has caught several people. The rescuers are using helicopters and search dogs, among other things. (Symbolic image) © Daniel Scharinger/IMAGO

According to the Valais police, an avalanche occurred in Zermatt, Switzerland, on Monday afternoon. Several people were swept away. The search is underway.

Update from April 1st, 9:30 p.m.: The Valais police have announced the results of the search and rescue operation after the avalanche in Zermatt. There were three deaths on Riffelberg, according to a police post on X. Another person was injured but rescued alive.

There were at least four people in the variant area when the avalanche occurred. A spokesman initially stated that three people were probably swept away by the avalanche. The search is stopped for today. How Picture Reportedly, the situation will be reassessed by the police on Tuesday morning.

Original message from April 1st: Zermatt – There are currently avalanches in many places. In Livigno, holidaymakers were cut off from the outside world. An avalanche also occurred on Riffelberg in Zermatt in Switzerland on Monday afternoon at 2 p.m., as the Valais police informed.

According to the post, several people were swept away when the avalanche hit. Their fate is still uncertain, but a search operation is already underway.

“At least three people” are said to have been swept away by an avalanche in Switzerland

“I saw the avalanche myself, it was pretty big,” quoted blick.ch an eyewitness who saw the avalanche from a safe distance. According to him, there are currently “three or four helicopters searching for missing people.” Search dogs should also be used.

It was initially unclear how many missing people were being searched for. Opposite blick.ch However, a media spokesman has since stated that “there are probably at least three people involved”. (sp)