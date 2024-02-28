Rescue operation | A passer-by noticed a person lying on the ice of Aurajoki

The person was delivered from the ice for further treatment.

In Turku a person was rescued from the ice of Aurajoki on Wednesday morning, according to Varsinais-Suomen rescue service.

The rescue service received a report from a passerby about a person lying on the ice of Aurajoki at 5:39 am. The surface rescuers of the rescue service lifted the person from the ice of Aurajoki to the shore.

Open not how long a person lay outside on the ice in February.

“It is not entirely clear to us what exactly has happened. The paramedics transported the person to further treatment,” says the fire marshal on duty Miikka Jylhä.

“However, as I understand it, a passer-by noticed the situation quite quickly,” he adds.