The ailing packaging-free online supermarket Pieter Pot is in danger of being declared bankrupt on Tuesday. Earlier this year the company was rescued in the nick of time, but the measures taken afterwards have been counterproductive. The company reports that one creditor has filed for bankruptcy and is angry about this.
Economics editorial
Latest update:
11-12-23, 20:06
Free unlimited access to Showbytes? Which can!
Log in or create an account and never miss anything from the stars.
#Rescue #brings #Pieter #Pot #trouble #judge #decide #bankruptcy #Tuesday
Leave a Reply