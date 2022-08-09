The international non-profit organization Sea Shepherd is today attempting to rescue the white dolphin that has been trapped in France’s River Seine for days. The very emaciated animal will be cared for in a saltwater tank and then moved to the sea.

The beluga, a cetacean, has been wandering in the Seine since last week and swam towards Paris. Last weekend the animal was ‘locked up’ in a ship lock, where it was given vitamins and antibiotics, but did not eat.

As a result, his chances of survival deteriorate day by day. Moreover, a long stay in the lock is harmful to his health. This is because the standing water is warmer compared to its natural habitat. It’s unclear why the four-foot white dolphin is so far away from its natural habitat, the cold, salty waters. The water in the Seine is fresh.

"Today is a big day for the beluga and all involved in its rescue," Sea Shepherd France announces on today. The organization has come up with a rescue plan after lengthy deliberation, which also involved dolphinariums, even though Sea Shepherd is actually against its existence. 'The priority is the welfare of this animal and we opt for unprecedented collaborations for this unprecedented situation.'

Sea Shepherd rescuers attempt to feed the white dolphin in the Seine. © AFP



Conscious breathing

Many options were lost: the animal is too weakened to open the lock and swim 150 kilometers back to the sea. It is too early for euthanasia, because the beluga seems fit enough to regain strength. Giving the animal a sedative and then taking it to its natural habitat is also not an option, because dolphins breathe consciously. “He would stop breathing and die,” Sea Shepherd reports.

The beluga in the Seine. © ANP/EPA



Ultimately, transferring them to a saltwater pool seems to be the best solution, where the cetacean is monitored and medicated. ‘In the hope that what it is suffering from can be cured. The animal will then be released into the sea with, hopefully, better chances of survival.’

At the end of May, a seriously ill orca, which was given the name Sedna, swam tens of kilometers in the Seine. It died of natural causes after attempts to lead it back to sea failed. "What Sedna didn't get, this beluga gets. We have already learned many lessons and we will learn even more to help future cases," Sea Shepherd said.

Watch the video of the animal activists trying to feed the beluga here: