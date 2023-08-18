Ras al-Khaimah police aviation and ambulance and rescue personnel rescued two citizens, aged 16 and 17, after they got stuck in a mountainous area yesterday afternoon, and one of them was exhausted.

The head of the Ambulance and Rescue Department at Ras Al Khaimah Police, Major Abdullah Al Saman, said that the details of the incident began with the operations room receiving a report stating that there were two young men stuck in a rugged mountainous area, in Wadi Quda’a, so that a specialized team of the department’s employees would be moved and directed to the place, and the Ras Police Aviation Department would be informed. tent, in preparation for the start of the research process.

He confirmed that the necessary first aid would be provided to the tired young man, as soon as they were located and found, in preparation for transferring them to Saqr Governmental Hospital to undergo the necessary medical examinations and ensure their safety.

Al-Saman called on those who go to mountainous areas to stay away from places that pose a danger to their safety, to take into account the high temperatures, and to carry sufficient quantities of water.