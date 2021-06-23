Son of merchants and with 23 years in politics, Luis Gerardo Quijano, elected mayor of Magdalena Contreras, assures that he knows all the problems, streets and towns of the demarcation, since he has always lived there and that is why he has clear his government priorities.

He explained that during the campaign people demanded security and distribution of drinking water, since there are neighborhoods that have not been supplied for up to three months, so he will modernize the tanks that have been in operation for more than 40 years and will invest in restoration and distribution.

“They are tanks that need to expand their capacity, machinery that needs to be modernized to have a better water distribution and also invest in the secondary network, in the pipeline because 40 percent of the water is wasted in leaks.”

In security, he alerted that the Magdalena Contreras went from the first places to the “middle table”, due to “a very bad reaction from the police” and announced that his government will work in coordination with the Secretary of Citizen Security (SSC) and citizens to improve the most effective prevention scheme.

Hospital will be built

The mayor-elect announced that because the mayor’s office only has the Maternal-Infant Hospital, he plans to build a new hospital with the help of the federal and capital governments.

“As a result of the pandemic, the lack of a health system was evidenced in Magdalena Contreras; We only have one hospital, we do not have one for the general population and now that the federal government has removed the popular insurance, many do not have social security.

“This is not going to be a construction of the mayor’s office, if not a management of the mayor’s office with the federal government and the city, the construction of a hospital urges us, it is evident that we need it and also that this small hospital has the emergency area, and that is going to be an action that we are going to do with the President and the head of government, “he added.

Long term project

In addition, Luis Gerardo Quijano He announced that he will work with the National Autonomous University of Mexico (UNAM) to recover the project of more than 10 years ago to rehabilitate and rescue the Magdalena river, in order to restore it in the long term, to 10-20-30 years, “so that when the next government arrives it will clearly have what to do and it will not be a matter of improvisation.

“We want to go with the UNAM, have an agreement to reactivate and that they update this master plan, that they update their indicators, their studies, their samplings that they have to do and that they tell us what to do with it. Magdalena river: reforestation, reorganization of the economic activity around it, cleaning, sanitation, everything that must be done with the river that the maximum university tells us so that we have a well-made and long-term plan ”.

He indicated that taking care of the environment will also involve generating an economy, since it will seek that tourists come to the Dinamos and to River Magdalena, in order to reactivate the economy of the inhabitants of the demarcation.

“We want to do ecotourism; We have great potential in the Dynamos to have this adventure tourism that today pays very well, the routes, the expeditions, the approach with nature; We want to create cooperatives of city council residents, community members, native inhabitants, who are the service providers and bring local and international tourism ”, he said.

In addition, he announced that he will support children with cancer in the demarcation, through a social program where they will be provided with medications, “we will provide these children who were left without popular insurance with cancer medications, children who are residents from Magdalena Contreras or that their parents are from here ”.

Counseling and scholarships

The standard bearer of the PAN-PRI-PRD will create the first “House of Contrerense women”, which in addition to providing comprehensive medical care, will provide legal support to women who suffer any type of abuse.

“It is a house that will give legal advice, because many times the women are already determined to report, they go with a lawyer, receive advice, but when they appear alone to the MP they are treated as criminals, questioned, harassed and inhibited from reporting; What do we want, accompany them, that the decision of women is respected ”, he explained.

Quijano She added that psychological support will be given to women and their families, “because the trauma is not only experienced by them, but by the whole family”; there will also be self-help groups “so that they can share their experience and how they got ahead, that they know that they are not the only ones and that they can get ahead.”

She reiterated that in order to truly empower women in the Magdalena Contreras Self-employment workshops will be held in order to support them to have an economic income and “really can have an independence from the couple.”

The mayor-elect added that the children’s stays will return to support working women, “the woman who does not have a job, who does not have someone to take care of her child, will have support, a scholarship, so that these children go to a kindergarten”.

