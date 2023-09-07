Home page World

From: Josefin Schroeder

Tragic incident in the garden of a young family. A mother only wants to go in for a short time, a little later she finds her own son lifeless in the swimming pool.

Brandenburg – A family from Beelitz in Brandenburg now has to deal with a difficult fate. Any help came too late for her two-year-old son on Wednesday. The garden pool became a deadly trap.

Fatal accident: Two-year-old dies in the pool at home

According to police, the two-year-old drowned in a small pool in the family’s backyard. A police spokesman said that the mother went into the house from the garden for a short time. In the meantime the boy must have climbed into the pool. After returning, the mother found her son lifeless in the pool.

A private pool became a deadly trap for a two-year-old child (icon image). © IMAGO/Daniel Scharinger

The initiated first aid measures for resuscitation were unsuccessful. Again Berlin courier reported, the rescue workers finished the resuscitation after one hour. The boy died at the scene of the accident. Pastors looked after the family and relatives on site. According to the police, a death investigation is being initiated.

