Aden (Union)

Rescue of the burning oil tanker “Sunion” in the Red Sea has stalled, amid fears of a major environmental disaster in the Red Sea.

Informed sources said that the logistics ships that were operating in the vicinity of the tanker had withdrawn, which increased the danger of the situation on board, as the fire spread widely and threatened the ship’s hull, according to what was reported by the Yemeni news agency “December 2”.

The sources explained that European mediation had succeeded in obtaining approval to release the oil tanker “Sunion” stuck in the Red Sea.

The sources added that financial disputes between influential Houthi figures caused a delay in the rescue operation of the tanker, which led to the deterioration of its condition and increased fears of an environmental disaster.

The sources warned that delaying the rescue of the tanker could lead to the disintegration of its structure, noting that the situation is getting worse with time.