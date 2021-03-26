Rescue of delinquent dolphins on a beach in Saudi Arabia

The strong winds and the turbulent weather led to the stranding of dozens of dolphins on “Umluj” beach in northwestern Saudi Arabia.

Today, Friday, the official Saudi Press Agency reported that volunteers from the region and the competent authorities participated in a wide rescue operation for these fish.

The agency indicated that the rescue operation was attended by members of the Border Guard, the Ministry of Environment, Water and Agriculture, the municipality of Umluj, the Civil Defense, the Al-Bar Association, environmental experts from the Red Sea Development Company, and a number of volunteers.

The operations managed to save dozens of dolphins from certain death by returning them to deep waters in the Red Sea, while 7 dolphins died.