The Mleiha Police Station in the Sharjah Police General Command, in cooperation with the National Search and Rescue Center, succeeded in rescuing a 42-year-old (Italian) tourist, after he fell from a height in Mleiha mountain in a rugged area difficult to reach amid the rocks, while he was at the top of the mountain accompanied by two His companions, as one of them sent their location point over the mountain after the police station contacted him.

In detail, the Mleiha Police Station received a report from the National Ambulance at 9:50 am the day before yesterday, stating the presence of a person with various injuries in separate parts of his body on Mleiha Mountain, as a result of his fall from a high place on the mountain and his stability in a place difficult for the ambulance and paramedics to reach mechanism.

As soon as the report was received, the specialized patrols moved from the center, led by the center’s director, Lt. Col. Salem Sultan Al Ketbi, after contacting the National Search and Rescue Center to send a helicopter to the site of the accident, and the search team made strenuous efforts due to the inaccuracy of the site, bad weather, and the rugged area.

The team was able to reach the site of the injured person at a steep altitude of about 50 feet, where he was in a state of fatigue after suffering a fracture in the hand, a deep wound in the head, and sporadic bruises around his body as a result of the fall. He was transported by helicopter of the National Search and Rescue Center to Al Dhaid Hospital to receive the necessary treatment. Al-Ketbi stressed the readiness of the center and the personnel working in it to deal with this type of communication, given the nature of the mountainous region, which is witnessing a great turnout of mountaineering enthusiasts, whether by citizens or residents and tourists, calling on everyone to exercise caution and caution when practicing this type of sports, with The obligation to follow procedures that ensure their safety.





