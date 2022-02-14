Civil Defense men in Ras Al Khaimah rescued an (Asian) person, who fell from a height in the vicinity of Jebel Jais, the day before yesterday, and sustained multiple fractures.

The Director of the Civil Defense Department in Ras Al Khaimah, Brigadier General Muhammad Abdullah Al Zaabi, said that a report was received to the operating room at 11:15 am the day before yesterday, stating that a person had fallen while he was with his friends near the entrance to Jabal Jais in a rugged area, and had fractures in his limbs. Immediately, a specialized rescue team from the administration went to the place, explaining that the process of reaching the site of the injured, and handing him over to the national ambulance, took about eight hours of continuous work and effort, as a result of the ruggedness of the area that the mechanisms cannot reach.



