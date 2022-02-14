Civil Defense men in Ras Al Khaimah rescued an Asian man who sustained multiple fractures as a result of falling from a height in the vicinity of Jebel Jais this morning.

The Director of the Civil Defense Department in Ras Al Khaimah, Brigadier General Muhammad Abdullah Al Zaabi, said that a report was received to the Operations Room at exactly 11:15 this morning, according to which an Asian person fell while he was with two of his friends near the entrance to Jabal Jais in a rugged area, and that he sustained fractures in his limbs. Accordingly, a specialized rescue team from the administration center was directed to the aforementioned place, where it required access to the site of the injured and handed over to the national ambulance about 8 hours of continuous work and effort due to the ruggedness of the area that the mechanisms cannot reach.

He added that the injured was transferred to the hospital by the national ambulance to undergo the necessary medical care, praising the efforts of the squad members who made double efforts in order to perform their duty and save the injured.

Al-Zaabi reiterated his demand for mountain enthusiasts to take precautions and follow security and safety instructions and guidelines that prevent them from endangering their safety and lives.



Follow our latest local and sports news and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

