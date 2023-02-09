Footage from the Turkish Humanitarian Relief Foundation showed rescue workers peering through a narrow gap in the rubble of a building in Antakya and pulling out a crying child..

A worker from the Turkish Disaster and Emergency Management Authority carried the child away and handed him over to health care workers, and bystanders filmed the rescue scene with their mobile phones..

The earthquake, centered in southern Turkey, displaced hundreds of thousands of people who found themselves facing extreme cold and a lack of resources, with little hope of finding more survivors under the rubble..