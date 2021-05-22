Providence and nine joint and cooperating teams with Ras Al Khaimah Police and the Civil Defense Department rescued an Asian child, aged two years, 9 months, lost for 12 hours in a rugged area in Jebel Yens in the Emirate of Ras Al Khaimah last Friday afternoon.

The Ras al-Khaimah Police stated that the operating room received a report from the child’s family last Friday afternoon stating that they lost their child in the Jebel Yens area during a family trip to the area and that their attempts to find him failed.

She added that upon receiving the report, all the concerned teams moved quickly to the place and an integrated search team was formed that included elements from the criminal investigations and investigations, the civil defense department in Ras Al Khaimah, the rescue department, the national ambulance, the police dogs unit, the specialized police patrols, the comprehensive Daqdaga police station, the people of the area, and the Hazza Fazaa Adventure Team. In addition to a helicopter from the National Search and Rescue Center, they began a large search operation despite darkness on the missing child for 12 continuous hours.

She added, that the search efforts were successful at six o’clock last Saturday morning, when a member of the Hazza Fazaa Adventure Team found the child asleep without suffering any injuries, except for minor scratches, and was handed over to his parents in an atmosphere full of happiness and joy.

Ras Al Khaimah Police called on mountain goers to exercise caution, monitor and follow up their children while they are in rugged areas in order to preserve their safety from losing or falling from a high place, praising the efforts of all participants in the search process in general and the Hazaa Fazaa Adventure Team in particular for their great efforts In the process of searching for, finding and returning the missing child to his parents’ arms.





