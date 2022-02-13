Today, Sunday, the National Center for Search and Rescue, in coordination with the Kalba Police Operations, carried out a rescue and medical evacuation mission for a wounded Lebanese mountain climber.

The center stated that a report was received from the Kalba Police Operations Room that there was an injured person who had sustained a leg injury after falling in a mountainous area in Wadi Al-Hilu.

The site was checked by the auxiliary operational systems by the operating room team of the National Center for Search and Rescue, and with the capabilities and capabilities of the search and rescue aircraft, the search and rescue team was able to evacuate the injured to Kalba Hospital of the Emirate of Sharjah to receive the necessary treatment while ensuring and taking into account all the precautionary and preventive measures related to the Corona virus. .



