Search and rescue personnel in the Air Wing Department of Ras Al Khaimah Police were able, with the help of some residents, to rescue nine people of different nationalities who were stranded in the “Sheha” area of ​​Ras Al Khaimah in two separate communications.

Head of the Air Wing Department of Ras Al Khaimah Police, Colonel Pilot Saeed Rashid Al Yamahi, said that the operations room received two reports, one last week that four people were stuck in the Shaha area, and the second one two days ago that five others were stuck in the same place, during two mountain climbing trips in the area. .

He explained, upon receiving the reports, the men of the Rescue and Ambulance Department of the Ras Al Khaimah Police moved to the site, and since they were stuck in a rugged, towering mountain peak at the top of the region, it was difficult for ambulances to reach them. The mission to reach the highest peak in the region, by helicopter from Ras Al Khaimah Police, and they were found, provided the necessary support and transported them.

He explained that all members of the public should, when practicing hobbies of climbing and other sporting activities, avoid going to the rugged areas on the top of the mountains, the peaks of the heights, and areas that may pose a threat to their lives, due to the rugged terrain and the difficulty of accessing it, pointing out that the Ras Al Khaimah Police, Keen to respond to the public’s calls as soon as all reports are received from citizens, residents and visitors of the emirate, in order to preserve the security and safety of lives and enhance security and safety.





