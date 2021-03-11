A team consisting of the Rams Police Station, Police Aviation and the Ambulance and Rescue Department of Ras Al Khaimah Police, in cooperation with the Civil Defense Department, and with the participation of some residents of the emirate, eight people of different nationalities and ages who were stranded in a rugged area in Wadi Shaha, as the Ras Al Khaimah Police stated through its official account on the social networking site Twitter.

The Commander in Chief of Ras Al Khaimah Police, Major General Ali Abdullah bin Alwan Al Nuaimi, valued the efforts of the team involved in rescuing stranded people in a way that enhances response time in dealing with all incoming reports.





