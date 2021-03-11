A team from the Rams Police Station, Police Aviation and Ambulance and Rescue Department, in cooperation with the Civil Defense Department, and with the participation of people in mountainous areas, rescued eight people from different countries and ages, after they were stuck in a rugged area in Wadi Shaha. Ras Al Khaimah Police stated that the operation room had received a report of the presence of people stranded in a rugged area in Wadi Shaha, and immediately a rescue team supported by the specialized teams was formed to the place of the report, and eight people were found stranded in the valley. She added that the rescuers provided the necessary first aid, and they were transferred to a less difficult area in the interest of their safety, and then transferred directly to the hospital to undergo the necessary medical care. She explained that the public should avoid going to the rugged areas in the mountainous areas and valleys, especially during the hours of the day when the temperatures are high, in order to preserve their security and safety, and they must notify the concerned authorities before planning any recreational trip.





Follow our latest local and sports news, and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

